AP Wins Power of Purpose Award for New Brand Campaign

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Associated Press won a Campaign US Power of Purpose award in the brand purpose category for the 'Advancing the Power of Facts' campaign.



The campaign, produced by Love & War agency, emphasizes the global news agency’s vital role as the provider of accurate, unbiased, fact-based reporting to the world.

The messaging embodies AP’s position as the world’s most trusted news organization and is supported by the independent, not-for-profit cooperative’s longstanding news values and principles, which shape the news, technology and services it provides.



As part of the branding initiative, AP has updated elements of its visual identity system. The AP logo remains unchanged.

Updated brand assets can be found online at brand.ap.org .

The Campaign US Power of Purpose awards are given to campaigns, companies and individuals for work that influences behaviors, shares important untold stories and helps improve the world at large.



About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

Contact

Patrick Maks

Senior Media Relations Associate

The Associated Press

212-621-7536

A video accompanying this release is available here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4978f1b0-4557-46d1-b8eb-9049d2813dd4