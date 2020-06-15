Corcept Therapeutics to Present Data at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, will present novel genomic data from patients with adrenocortical carcinoma at the 2020 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. This year's annual meeting will be held in a virtual format starting June 22. Following its presentation, a copy of our poster will be available at the Research & Pipeline / Publications tab of our website.



“Excessive cortisol in patients with adrenal cancer causes Cushing’s syndrome and may also blunt the efficacy of immunotherapeutic agents such as checkpoint inhibitors,” said Andreas Grauer, MD, Corcept’s Chief Medical Officer. “The data we are presenting informed our Phase 1b trial of our proprietary, selective cortisol modulator relacorilant in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Merck’s drug, Keytruda®) in patients with metastatic or unresectable adrenocortical cancer.1 Our trial will examine whether relacorilant can, in addition to treating Cushing’s syndrome in these patients, also help immunotherapy achieve its maximum effect, by reducing the immunosuppressive effects of excess cortisol activity.”

Suppression of Tumor Immune Activity in Adrenocortical Carcinoma with Excess Glucocorticoid

Session Title : Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1 / Endocrinology

: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1 / Endocrinology Session Type : Poster session

: Poster session Poster No : LB-130

: LB-130 Location : Virtual meeting

: Virtual meeting Presentation Available Online: Beginning June 22 (meeting registration required)

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor, the receptor for cortisol which is activated when cortisol levels are high. Relacorilant does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors, including the progesterone receptor. Corcept is studying relacorilant as a potential treatment for a variety of serious disorders, including Cushing’s syndrome and advanced adrenal, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter and method of use patents. Relacorilant has received orphan drug designation in the United States for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome and pancreatic cancer.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

CONTACT:

Christopher S. James, MD

Director, Investor Relations

Corcept Therapeutics

650-684-8725

cjames@corcept.com

www.corcept.com

