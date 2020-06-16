Revuze Finds Eyelash Serums as The Most Discussed Cosmetics Items in 2020 - Are Cosmetics Giants Missing This Category?

Revuze analyzed 500k reviews on the US Cosmetics market, In the last 6 months, 8 out of the 20 most discussed products in this category a re eyelash serums.

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, June 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyelash Serum - Are Cosmetics Giants Missing This Category?Given the long-lasting ramifications of restrictions, inevitably, consumers are forced to buy what is available, leading to changes in consumers’ tastes. A good example found is non-branded cosmetics.According to research by Revuze, the AI consumer opinion analytics company , that analyzed over 530,000 reviews on the USA Cosmetics category, it was found that in the last 6 months out of the 20 topmost discussed products in the entire Cosmetics category 8 were Eyelash serums. This doesn’t come as a surprise as DIY cosmetics was one of the most discussed topics in Q1 2020 However, the interesting discovery was that these top eyelash serums are offered by a few small brands such as Pronexa, EssyNaturals, LUXROS, and VieBeauti. In other words, none of the most discussed eyelashes serums are from the cosmetics giants like L’Oreal, Revlon, Shiseido, Kao, or Estée Lauder!!The Rise of a New Product CategoryA year ago, In January 2019, the top 10 best-selling eyelash serums had merely 58 customer reviews on Amazon. By the end of 2019, that number exploded to a total of 6,673 verified reviews. Already, in the first 5 months of 2020, there have been more than 8,800 reviews, the majority of which are positive ones with an overall sentiment of more than 88%.Here is a month by month breakdown of the changes in consumer quotes:January - 1,635 quotes in 2020 compared to 58 quotes in 2019, a difference of 2,718%February - 2,630 quotes in 2020 compared to 75 quotes in 2019, a difference of 3,406%March - 1,614 quotes in 2020 compared to 223 quotes in 2019, a difference of 592%Source: Revuze Data Sentiment Analysis of 10 Most Discussed Eyelash Serums– Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2020To sum up, while abiding by “shelter in place” instructions and dealing with dwindling stocks, consumers have turned to new products and brands. Hoping to get their hands on ‘at home’ beauty products, people are buying from lesser-known brands and showing interest in the previously uncharted territory of eyelash serums.Maybe it's time for industry top players to listen up and react faster to emerging trends.About Revuze:Backed by Nielsen and SAP.io, Revuze is an Israeli AI Startup analyzing customer reviews & delivering product insights to optimize decision-making. Its product is built around a self-learning artificial intelligence and therefore unconstrained by human imagination allowing it to provide data-driven insights never seen before.