Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2020 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % M. Elyse Allan 1,101,810,850 99.68 3,591,137 0.32 Angela F. Braly 1,097,833,815 99.32 7,568,172 0.68 Murilo Ferreira 1,099,888,119 99.50 5,513,868 0.50 Janice Fukakusa 1,104,253,028 99.90 1,148,959 0.10 Frank J. McKenna 1,057,808,228 95.69 47,593,759 4.31 Rafael Miranda 1,099,381,554 99.46 6,020,433 0.54 Seek Ngee Huat 1,101,433,153 99.64 3,968,834 0.36 Diana L. Taylor 1,063,219,221 96.18 42,182,766 3.82

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated for election by this shareholder class, namely Jeffrey M. Blidner, Jack L. Cockwell, Marcel R. Coutu, Maureen Kempston Darkes, Bruce Flatt, Brian D. Lawson, Howard S. Marks and Lord O’Donnell.

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$515 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

