SOTIO to Present New Preclinical Data on IL-15 Superagonist, SO-C101, at the 2020 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II

/EIN News/ -- PRAGUE, Czech Republic, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company and Cytune Pharma, both owned by PPF Group, announced that they will present new preclinical data on SO-C101, an IL-15 superagonist currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, in a virtual poster presentation at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II being held from June 22-24, 2020.



Poster presentation details

Poster title: SO-C101 displays strong anti-tumor effect in TC-1 and TRAMP-C2 tumor mice and in combination with PD-1 blockade prevents tumor development in a NK and CD8+ T cells dependent manner Abstract: 6686 / 2 Session: Session PO.IM02.20 - Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 3 Date/Time: Monday, June 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the SOTIO website once the presentation concludes.

Cytune Pharma is responsible for the clinical development of SO-C101, SOTIO is sponsor of the Phase 1 clinical trial.

Company contact: Media contact: Richard Kapsa

Head of Communication

T: (+420) 224 174 448

M: (+420) 603 280 971

kapsa@sotio.com

Kirsten Frazer, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

T: +1 646-863-0222

kfrazer@lifescicomms.com



About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com .

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.