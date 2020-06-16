CSA Balloons Introduces Its new “We Are Open” Balloons at the Official Reopening of their Facilities
Placing clusters of balloons outside your shop will let potential customers know that your business is open in a more effective way than any kind of window sign you can install”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA , June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North-American leader in custom balloon printing has announced the official reopening of its printing facilities. Although the custom balloon experts remained available to their customers throughout the period of quarantine, they encouraged customers to “put aside the party balloons and practice social distancing”. With their facilities now adapted to meet rigorous safety requirements that will protect the health and safety of their staff during the pandemic, CSA Balloons is now ready to once again provide clients with the highest quality in custom printed balloons.
— Csaba Laviolette, president and founder of CSA Balloons
“We Are Open” Balloons Are Now Available
With the gradual reopening of businesses throughout North-America, CSA Balloons is now introducing “We Are Open” custom balloons. The balloons offer the “we are open” logo on one side and the company logo on the other. They are available in a variety of sizes, colors and ink options.
With the current climate where not all shops are yet opened, the “We Are Open” balloons can be convenient to a multitude of businesses, especially to small businesses looking to attract the attention of passersby. “Placing clusters of balloons outside your shop will let potential customers know that your business is open in a more effective way than any kind of window sign you can install”, mentions Csaba Laviolette, president and founder of CSA Balloons.
“Class of 2020” Balloons Are Also Available
To the surprise of the CSA Balloons family, “Class of 2020” balloons have also been in high demand since the beginning of the pandemic. With the official re-activation of their printing machines, CSA Balloons can now offer quality custom “class of 2020” balloons to educational institutions throughout North-America. “Class of 2020” balloons have been requested by several universities, but also smaller colleges and high schools.
Whether educational institutions are planning to host graduation ceremonies later in the year or hosting virtual ones instead, “class of 2020” balloons will certainly add to the atmosphere of the event. “Balloons look great on screen and balloon bouquets are about the easiest diy event backdrops to make”, declares Laviolette.
“Class of 2020” balloons are very customizable. Institutions have the option of including their logo on the opposite side of the “class of 2020” logo, or they can request that their logo be inserted within the existing design.
About CSA Balloons
For more than twenty years, CSA Balloons has been a leader in custom balloon printing. With offices in Canada and the USA, they supply personalized balloons to clients throughout North-America. Their dedicated staff will help any business, association, or party planner create the perfect custom balloons for any event. Renowned for their impeccable print quality, fast delivery, and outstanding customer service, they are the top-choice balloon printers for businesses big and small.
Csaba Laviolette
CSA Balloons
1-888-950-7878
email us here