Workplace Options introduces Adapt, an organizational resilience tool to assess the impact of workforce wellbeing and performance

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Options announced the launch of its Adapt organizational resilience questionnaire to help organizations assess the impact of COVID-19 on workforce wellbeing and performance as they take steps toward reopening.

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the limits of many organizations’ stress levels and resilience, as employees and managers deal with uncertainty. With reopening underway at different rates and constraints in countries and communities across the world, that resilience will continue to be tested.

“Organizations need a pulse on the human response to stress and the effect it has on employee mental health as they pivot in this changing environment,” says Alan King, President and Chief Executive Officer at Workplace Options. “As organizations work to navigate a new course and operate post quarantine, they can’t lose sight of the needs of their people. In the face of unprecedented change and uncertainty against the backdrop of a frightening and largely unknown disease, leaders can’t assume that their people are eager or even willing instead of able to follow a new path.”

The Adapt organizational resilience questionnaire is the first element of the new offering. The questionnaire — built on scientifically validated resilience and stress scales — is designed to measure employee and management experiences during the quarantine stage of the COVID-19 pandemic and readiness for future changes. The questionnaire is simple, short, secure, easy to access and will be available in multiple languages. It can be completed on a computer, tablet or smartphone in about seven minutes.

Once employees and managers have completed the questionnaire, the data is compiled in a comprehensive report with specific recommended actions for organizations relating to employee engagement and health.

The Adapt questionnaire and comprehensive report provides employers insight into organizational issues that might otherwise be hidden. It measures the prevalence of stress and trauma in the workforce, work-life priorities, attitudes toward commuting and working from home, the experience of teamwork during the period of quarantine and concerns about risk from infection. The information can be used in forming strategies, implementing new support programs and planning communications. The result of taking a pulse assists in creating an environment where, employees feel connected and safe as they enter a new work world.

The Adapt questionnaire and comprehensive report are affordable, even for smaller organizations. The tool can be paired with additional consultation from Workplace Options, including support programs, training for managers or employees and policy development. As a full-service employee wellbeing provider, Workplace Options offers a wide range of resilience-building services that can be delivered virtually to managers and employees.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options helps employees balance their work, family and personal needs to become healthier, happier and more productive, both personally and professionally. The company’s world-class employee support, effectiveness and wellbeing services provide information, resources, referrals and consultation on a variety of issues ranging from dependent care and stress management to clinical services and wellness programs.

Drawing from an international network of credentialed providers and professionals, Workplace Options is the world’s largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Service centers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Portugal, France, Belgium, UAE, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Indonesia support more than 65 million employees across 100,000 organizations and more than 200 countries and territories.

To learn more, visit www.workplaceoptions.com.

