Families and Supporters of the Victims’ from Ukraine Flight 752 Launches Association to Demand Justice for Victims

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Conference: Families and Supporters launch association in effort to seek justice.



On June 16, at 10am ET/7am PT, the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims will launch its website and outline its three key goals, and its demands for justice.

The Canadian government continues to seek cooperation and transparency from Iran. A full investigation is necessary to hold those responsible to account, avoid future incidents, and bring closure to families of victims. Canada calls on Iran to cooperate fully. The first step is allowing the black boxes to be downloaded and analyzed in a facility with the capability to do so as soon as possible. Iran is required to do so under international law.

Canada’s foreign affairs minister stated, "We will judge Iran by its actions, not by its words, and we will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of the victims of this tragedy until justice is rendered for all." Today, there has been little progress or cooperation by Iran’s authorities. Today, we judge Iran by their actions.

In light of on-going COVID-19 restrictions, the press conference will be held virtually. If you would like to observe, please join us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/M6_688b3CAc

If you may want to ask a question at the conclusion of the presentation, please:

Join us on Google Meet: meet.google.com/ifh-zdzo-aof or

By phone (and contact Alise Mills for the passcode in advance): +1 705-419-6526