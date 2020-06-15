Genocea Files IND Application for GEN-011, a T cell Therapy Designed to Improve on Current Limitations of TIL Therapy

Preliminary clinical data expected mid-2021

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a Phase 1/2a clinical study of GEN-011 in a range of tumor types, with a focus on patients who have failed standard-of-care checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The GEN-011 trial will evaluate patient safety, T cell proliferation and persistence, and clinical activity, with preliminary data expected mid-2021.



Powered by ATLAS™, GEN-011 offers several advantages over TIL therapies, the gold standard for solid tumor adoptive cell therapy. Unlike TILs, GEN-011 does not require extra surgery or collection of viable tumor samples and uses peripheral blood in a rapidly scalable manufacturing process. This may enable access to a broader population of patients with advanced cancers, and may result in a cost of therapy that is favorable compared to TIL-based approaches. GEN-011 may also offer lasting clinical efficacy by targeting up to 30 relevant neoantigens with CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cells and avoiding pro-tumor Inhibigens™ that may be detrimental to clinical response.

“In only 18 months the Genocea team took GEN-011 from whiteboard to IND filing,” said Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genocea. “We look forward to sharing data from yet another program demonstrating that targets matter.”

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and expect preliminary clinical results in the third quarter of 2020, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood for which we expect to conduct a Phase 1/2a clinical trial with preliminary clinical results in mid-2021. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to GEN-009 and GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

