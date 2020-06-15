American Oncology Network & Sarah Cannon Research Institute Announce Cancer Research Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla. & Nashville, Tenn., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), and Sarah Cannon Research Institute (Sarah Cannon) announced today a collaboration to expand patient access to community-based clinical research. Through the partnership, AON and Sarah Cannon will offer clinical trial options to patients across several locations within AON’s network of oncology practices.

“We are excited to form a strategic partnership that will advance cancer research to help better the lives of patients with cancer,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “Community-based clinical trials come with many benefits. They enable patients to be matched with potentially life-saving research, while staying within the comfort and familiarity of their local oncologist’s office.”

AON is currently comprised of an expanding network of partner practices across 12 states. AON practices offer in-house laboratory, pathology and oral pharmacy services all under one roof so that patients can receive the care they need in one location. Research has shown that having easy and convenient access to expert physician care and a comprehensive range of treatments and support services close to home is vital to a patient’s well-being. By collaborating with Sarah Cannon, which is a global leader in offering community-based clinical trials, AON is expanding opportunities for patients to participate in cutting-edge cancer research, while reducing the need to drive long distances or travel out of state for care.

Hematology/Oncology Clinic (HOC), a partner practice of AON, will be the first strategic research site under this new partnership. Clinical trials will be offered as a part of HOC’s oncology services at its newly constructed 17,000 square-foot oncology facility in Baton Rouge, La., which includes 20 exam rooms and 37 chemotherapy chairs. HOC medical oncologists serving patients in Baton Rouge are Dr. Gerald Miletello, Dr. Christopher McCanless, Dr. Michael Castine, III, Dr. Pavani Ellipeddi, Dr. Lauren Juneja and Dr. Sanjay Juneja. Additional AON oncology practices are planning to join the strategic research network and will be announced soon.

“By bringing both cancer care and research under one roof, our physicians are able to provide their patients with convenient access to a robust menu of treatment options that can be personalized to their individual needs,” added Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON Advisory Board Member & Chairman.

Sarah Cannon pioneered the first community-based oncology drug development program in the United States and has grown to become a global leader in early phase research, conducting more than 400 first-in-human studies to date. Through its efforts to advance therapies for patients, Sarah Cannon has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last decade and serves thousands of patients annually through its network of strategic research sites.

“At Sarah Cannon, we are focused on offering patients cutting-edge cancer therapies closer to home – a commitment shared by our colleagues at AON,” said Howard A. “Skip” Burris, III, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Sarah Cannon. “By bringing together our scientific and operational expertise, this collaboration will make a greater impact on the field of cancer research, advancing therapies and providing access to patients who vitally need the latest treatment options.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC:

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 77 physicians and 46 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 12 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare’s global cancer institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world’s leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. Sarah Cannon’s network of strategic sites includes hundreds of physicians who engage in research. The organization has led more than 400 first-in-man clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations. For more information, visit sarahcannon.com.

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (239) 789.2341 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com