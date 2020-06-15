Resonant’s Director of Engineering Dr. Victor Plessky Awarded the 2020 C.B. Sawyer Memorial Award

/EIN News/ -- GOLETA, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, announced today that Dr. Victor Plessky, Director of Engineering, was awarded the prestigious C. B. Sawyer Memorial Award for 2020 by the IEEE International Frequency Control Symposium. The award recognizes outstanding contributions in the development, production or characterization of resonator materials or structures.



Dr. Plessky, who has been working with Resonant since the company’s inception, originally consulting for the company before Resonant acquired his company, GVR Trade SA in 2016, was recognized for pioneering contributions to the development of Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) and micro-acoustic devices, including the prediction of Surface Transverse Waves (STW), the theory of the “leaky” SAW in periodic structures (i.e., the “Plessky equation”), and most recently, the invention of XBAR®.

“We are extremely proud of Victor and his invaluable contributions to acoustic wave devices and ultimately to the RF front-end industry as recognized by this award,” stated George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “His ‘Layers’ software was foundational for Resonant’s Infinite Synthesized Networks® (ISN®) design platform. The Full Finite Element Modelling Software of Acoustic Wave filters using only materials properties and physical dimensions incorporated into ISN provides an accurate simulation of measured filter performance.”

Resonant’s XBAR technology is the latest innovation leveraging its ISN platform. Accuracy of the model allowed Resonant to develop the optimal resonator structure and subsequently filters derived from these fundamental building blocks, for the new requirements of wide bandwidth and high frequency for 5G and WiFi, for which Victor’s contributions have been instrumental.

Dr. Plessky will be presented with his award on July 20, 2020, at the IEEE IFCS ISAF 2020, a virtual joint conference of the IEEE International Frequency Control Symposium and IEEE International Symposium on Applications of Ferroelectrics. Prior award winners include Warren P. Mason, who won the award in 1966 for his contributions in quartz crystal devices, particularly in the field of frequency selection and Rich Ruby, who won the award in 2010 for the development of high-Q, miniature FBAR resonators, a groundbreaking BAW technology for 4G and a predecessor of the XBAR technology that was developed specifically to meet the exacting demands of 5G. The full list of prior award recipients can be accessed at https://ieee-uffc.org/awards/frequency-control-awards/sawyer-award/ .

