/EIN News/ -- iTeos Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for its Anti-TIGIT antibody, EOS-448, at the AACR II Virtual Annual Meeting 2020



Cambridge, MA and Gosselies, Belgium – June 15, 2020. iTeos Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, announced today that it will present preclinical data for its investigational FcgR-engaging anti-TIGIT antibody, EOS-448, in a virtual poster presentation at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research II (AACR II) Virtual Annual Meeting 2020 taking place June 22-24th. iTeos Therapeutics enrolled the first patient in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial with EOS-448 in solid tumors in February 2020.

The abstract and video presentation details are as follows:

Title: Preparation of a clinical trial with a-TIGIT antagonist antibody EOS-448, which demonstrates potent preclinical activity and safe toxicology profile

Session: Immune Checkpoints 4

Abstract #: 3720

Poster #: 3161

Authors: Thi Lien-Anh Nguyen, et al.

The abstract was posted online at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 15 on the AACR conference website.

The e-poster website will be launched on June 22, the first day of the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II. All e-posters will be made available for browsing on this date.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of the tumor microenvironment and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with an aim to improve the clinical benefit of oncology therapies. The innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed to build on prior learnings in the field to have differentiated pharmacological and clinical profiles. The most advanced product candidate, EOS-850, is designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor, in the adenosine triphosphate adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. EOS-850 is investigated in an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors and encouraging preliminary single-agent activity were observed in the dose escalation portion of the trial. The lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is an antagonist of TIGIT, or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, a checkpoint that has a role in both inhibitory and stimulatory pathways in the immune system. EOS-448 was also designed to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or FcgR, to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC, activity, including the elimination of tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells, or Tregs. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 was recently initiated in adult patients with advanced solid tumors. In April 2020, the Company closed a $125 million Series B-2 financing from leading biotech investors including RA Capital, Boxer Capital, MPM Capital, Janus Henderson Advisors, RTW Investments, Invus, HBM Partners, Fund+, Vives II, SRIW and SFPI. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium. For more information, please visit www.iteostherapeutics.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Detheux, CEO

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

info@iteostherapeutics.com

Amber Fennell, Paul Kidwell

Consilium Strategic Communications

+44 203 709 5700

iteos@consilium-comms.com

Sarah McCabe and Zofia Mita

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+ 1 212 362 1200

iTeos@sternir.com