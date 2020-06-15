The Rise In Demand For Minimally Invasive Technology Is Driving The Robotic Surgery Devices Market

Robotic Surgery Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Robotic Surgery Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimally Invasive (MI) surgery devices are equipped with imaging and catheter technologies that can be easily inserted into any parts of the body. Robotic surgery procedures are usually associated with minimally invasive surgeries. These technologies are mainly used for heart, laparoscopy, orthopedic, gynecological, and urological surgeries. Robotic surgeries were introduced to reduce patient hospital length of stay (LOS), pain, complications, return to work time, and reoperations. According to the Intuitive Surgical company report, there is a 24% growth year on year for instruments and accessories. For robotic systems, the company has gained 16% growth, and the overall robotic surgery devices market is growing at a rate of 13% - 16%. The Intuitive Surgical company estimates that more than 1.2 million surgical procedures were done using their robotic systems. Consumer preferences are changing and hospitals are adopting robotic surgery devices to create more value and cost-effective surgical procedures, thus driving the market in the forecast period.

The global robotic surgery devices market is expected to decline from $5.04 billion in 2019 to $4.84 billion in 2020 at a rate -3.91%. The decline is mainly due to the Covid-19 outbreak, resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $7.71 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 16.81%.

The robotic surgery devices market is segmented by product and service into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. By surgery type, the market is segmented into urological surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and other applications.

The advances in surgical products and technologies in the healthcare industry are creating more opportunities in the robotic surgery devices market. Increasing investments in research and development (R&D) is helping investors to create value for the customers by producing medical-surgical products like robotic surgery devices, by using the latest technologies. With the use of robotic systems that are equipped with optical imaging, surgical tools, instruments, and accessories, the surgeries are made easier. Some of the surgical advances that are creating more value and opportunity in the healthcare industry include 3-D high definition endoscope (multi-angle rear-viewing endoscopic tool) devices for brain surgery, smart surgical glasses (equipped with a video camera and head-mounted monitor) that act as computers and can be used for live observation of surgeries, surgical robots with artificial intelligence that act as doctors, and humanoid robots which are used for highly critical surgeries in the eye and brain. The other advanced surgical tool is remote robotics, which is used to assist with surgery from any remote location. Therefore, robotic surgery devices are playing an important role in the healthcare industry with their technological advances and innovations.

