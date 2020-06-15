Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As Of 15 June 2020, 9am EAT
African union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (243,040) deaths (6,526), and recoveries (110,641) by region:
Central (23,870 cases; 536 deaths; 8,836 recoveries): Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (9,864; 276; 5,570), Central African Republic (2,222; 7; 369), Chad (850; 74; 720), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,778; 107; 600), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77)
Eastern (26,2661; 825; 9,599): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Djibouti (4,465; 43; 2,950), Eritrea (96; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,345; 57; 545), Kenya (3,594; 103; 1,253), Madagascar (1,272; 10; 367), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (582; 2; 332), Seychelles (11; 0;11), Somalia (2,603; 88; 577), South Sudan (1,755; 30; 58), Sudan (7,220; 459; 2,610), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (696; 0; 240)
Northern (67,607; 2,698; 28,694): Algeria (10,919; 767; 7,606), Egypt (44,598; 1,575; 11,931), Libya (418; 8; 62), Mauritania (1,783; 87; 332), Morocco (8,793; 212; 7,765), Tunisia (1,096; 49; 998)
Southern (73,635; 1,515; 40,280): Angola (140; 6; 61), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (490; 4; 249), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (547; 6; 69), Mozambique (583; 3; 151), Namibia (32; 0; 17), South Africa (70,038; 1,480; 38,531), Zambia (1,358; 11; 1,122),* Zimbabwe (383; 4; 54)
Western (51,267; 952; 23,232): Benin (470; 7; 228), Burkina Faso (894; 53; 804), Cape Verde (750; 6; 301), Cote d'Ivoire (5,084; 45; 2,505), Gambia (28; 1; 24), Ghana (11,964; 54; 4,258), Guinea (4,532; 25; 3,234), Guinea-Bissau (1,460; 15; 153), Liberia (458; 32; 219), Mali (1,809; 104; 1,088), Niger (980; 66; 885), Nigeria (16,085; 420; 5,220), Senegal (5,090; 60; 3,344), Sierra Leone (1,132; 51; 670), Togo (531; 13; 299)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).