Paper Slitting Machine Market to Reach USD 548.6 million by 2027; Need to Surge Production Capacity Will Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper slitting machine market is anticipated to gain traction from the rising initiatives by several organizations to lower energy consumption of the paper slitting machine by surging production capacity and bringing in digitization. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Paper Slitting Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Blade Type (Razor Blade, Shear Blade, and Air Score Blade), By Technology (Manual, Semi-Automatic, and Fully Automatic) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the paper slitting machine market size was USD 417.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 548.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the growth drivers and trends of the market?

How will the companies boost sales of paper slitting machine in the near future?

Which region would lead the market by generating the highest revenue?

What is the competitive scenario of the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Digitization of Production Process to Drive Growth

Several prominent paper slitting machines manufacturers are gradually inclining towards automated solutions to achieve high efficiency and increase productivity. They are conductive extensive research and development activities to refine the entire production process of paper slitting machines. This would help them in reducing the waste generated by these machines, as well as in boosting the output. Therefore, it would lower the expenditure of such manufacturers. Also, the productivity of several manufacturers has surged owing to the digitization of their production process. However, the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic is likely to hamper the paper slitting machine market growth as the governments of many countries have decreased the trade of non-essential products globally.

Segment-

Shear Blade Segment to Gain Maximum Share Owing to Their High Accuracy

In terms of blade type, the market is segregated into air score blade, shear blade, and razor blade. Out of these, the razor blade segment held 31.9% paper slitting machine market share in 2019. The shear blade segment is anticipated to generate the highest share during the forthcoming years backed by its ability to provide high accuracy during the cutting process.





Regional Analysis-

Availability of Labor at Low Cost to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific procured USD 196.5 million in 2019 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the availability of labor at cheap rates. Also, the densely populated countries, such as India and China house several paper slitting machine manufacturers for their lower capital costs. Both the countries are considered to be the major manufacturing hubs for a wide range of paper products. Europe is expected to generate a considerable share fueled by the existence of multiple industry giants in this region. Besides, the regulatory bodies in this region are investing hefty amounts of money in a number of manufacturing projects.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Increase Sales by Providing Innovative Technologies

Reputed companies present in the market are enhancing their research and development activities by investing huge sums. They are striving to equip the paper slitting machines with unique technologies. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

October 2019 : Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd. unveiled ER610-DT, its next generation compact turret slitter rewinder. It is capable of processing web widths up to 1650mm. It has a speed of 600m/min.

April 2018: GOEBEL IMS announced the expansion of its service portfolio by opening MyLab. It is the company’s latest 800sqm customer innovation and application centre to serve their clients efficiently.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the paper slitting machine manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

Parkland Machines Ltd (England)

ASHE Converting Equipment (England)

SOMA (Czech Republic)

ATLAS CONVERTING EQUIPMENT LT (United Kingdom)

GOEBEL Schneid und Wickelsysteme GmbH (Germany)

Kampf Schneid- und Wickeltechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Euromac S.r.l. (Italy)

Parkinson Technologies, Inc (United States)

Pasquato cutting machines (ITALY)

Universal Converting Equipment (United Kingdom)





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact of Covid-19: Paper Slitting Machines Industry Analysis

Global Paper Slitting Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Blade Type (Value) Razor Blade Shear Blade Air Score Blade Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Technology (Value) Manual Semi-Automatic Fully Automatic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



