Natural Food Colors Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019- Global Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The natural food colors market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The demand for natural food colors over synthetic food colors is increasing due to the growing consumer awareness for organic products, health hazards associated with synthetic colors, and health benefits of natural food colors. Rapid use of artificial production sources to increase the food production has led to various health hazards. Nowadays, factors such as rising health consciousness and inclination toward environment-friendly products are driving the demand for naturally grown food products across the globe. Thus, due to the growing demand for natural food products, food manufactures are widely using natural food colors to restore the attractiveness of food and beverages after processing.

Natural food colors or dyes are mainly obtained from plants, animals, fruits, insects, and minerals, which makes them safe to use as a food additive as they are free of harmful side effects. Due to its non-toxic or less toxic nature and fewer side effects, the therapeutic use of natural colors is also increasing. Also, governments of various countries are supporting the use of natural food colors as they are biodegradable and do not cause pollution after disposing. Moreover, several regulations are passed in many regions regarding the use of natural colors instead of synthetic food colors, which is further expected to drive the demand for natural food colors across the globe.

The demand for organic foods is constantly increasing mainly due to consumers' perception that they are healthier and safer than conventional foods. Organic food is produced without synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, growth hormones, antibiotics, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). In organic food, natural food colors are highly used to make them more attractive. Furthermore, the expansion of the food and beverage industry impacts the global natural food colors market in a positive manner, as the consumption of natural food is increasing across the globe. Therefore, growing organic food demand and expanding food and beverage industry fuels the demand for natural food colors.

The global natural food colors market is mainly segmented by type (carmine, anthocyanins, caramel, annatto, carotenoids, chlorophyll, spirulina, turmeric, and beet), source (plant, minerals, microorganism, and animal), form (liquid, powder, gel, and emulsion), solubility (water, dye soluble, and oil-soluble), application (food products and beverages), and geography.

Based on type, the natural food colors market is mainly segmented into carmine, anthocyanins, caramel, annatto, carotenoids, chlorophyll, spirulina, turmeric, beet, and other natural food colors. Carmine accounted for the largest share of the overall natural food colors market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its growing demand from food and beverage industry due to its wide applications in many food products, such as cake icings, hard candy, bakery products, ice cream, yogurt, gelatin desserts, fruit syrups, and jam/preserves owing to its unique red color. However, the spirulina natural food color segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing health & wellness trends, and rising demand for natural blues and green shades in beverages and confectionery.

Based on source, the natural food colors market is segmented into plants, minerals, microorganisms, and animals. The plants-sourced food colors segment commanded the largest share of the overall natural food colors market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for organic food colors derived from various parts of plants. However, the animal-sourced food color segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2027. This growth can be attributed to the rising use of animal-sourced colors as a coloring agent in various foodstuffs, beverages, and packaged food products with Halal certification.

Based on form, the overall natural food colors market is segmented into liquid, powder, gel, and emulsion. In 2019, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the overall natural food colors market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its increasing demand during the manufacturing of food and beverage products to improve the viscosity, mouthfeel, product stability, texture, shelf life, pleasant taste, and visual aspect. Moreover, this segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly due to its rising adoption with high microbial stability property.

Based on solubility, the overall natural food colors market is mainly segmented into water, dye, and oil soluble. In 2019, the water-soluble segment commanded the largest share of the overall natural food colors market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to its increasing demand in food and beverage products and its properties, such as high concentrated color, excellent quality-price ratio, and high stability in water.

Based on application, the overall natural food colors market is mainly segmented into processed food products and beverages. In 2019, the processed food products segment commanded the largest share of the overall natural food colors market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing processed food industry and rising demand for natural food colors. However, the beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The rapid growth of this application segment is mainly attributed to the growing need for natural food colors to improve the energy-nutrient ratio in beverages. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial additives is further supporting the demand for natural colorants in beverages.

The global natural food colors market is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Europe region accounted for the largest share of the global natural food colors market in 2019. The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to the higher demand for natural and organic food products, increasing investments in R&D, presence of a large number of natural color providers, and rising government support to promote the food processing sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of the region is mainly due to the increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients, rising consumer awareness regarding the negative effects of synthetic colorants coupled with the growth in the spending abilities of the consumers, and strong growth in the F&B industry. Also, rising government regulations on the restricted use of synthetic colors is expected to support the growth of the natural food colors market in the region.

The key players operating in the global natural food colors market are CHR Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Döhler Group (Germany), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Naturex S.A. (France), Aromata Group S.r.l (Italy), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), (Israel), Lycored Ltd. (Israel), GNT Group b.v. (Netherlands), San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc. (Japan), Phinix International (India), Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. (India), IFC Solutions. (U.S.), and INCOLTEC (Spain) among others.

Scope of the report:

Natural Food Colors Market, by Type

Carmine

Anthocyanins

Caramel

Annatto

Carotenoids Beta-Carotene Lutein Lycopene Canthaxanthin Astaxanthin

Chlorophyll

Spirulina

Turmeric

Beet

Others

Natural Food Colors Market, by Source

Plant

Mineral

Micro-organism

Animal

Natural Food Colors Market, by Form

Liquid

Powder

Gel

Emulsion

Manufacturer Analysis

Natural Food Colors Market, by Solubility

Water

Dye

Oil

Natural Food Colors Market, by Application

Processed food products Bakery, Snacks, and Cereal Dairy Confectionery Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Oil and Fats Others

Beverages Non-Alcoholic beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Functional Drinks Juice and Juice Concentrates Others Alcoholic beverages



Natural Food Colors Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain RoE

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa

