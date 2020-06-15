Respiratory Care Devices Market to grow at 9% CAGR to hit US $37.90 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Top Trends, Challenges, Restraints, Growth Drivers, Competitive Landscape and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

In 2018, therapeutic devices segment dominated the global Respiratory Care Devices market and is anticipated to maintain its position by 2025. In terms of region, North America accounted for majority of the market share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Size 2018, by Therapeutic Devices (PAP Devices Ventilators, Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Inhalers, Reusable Resuscitators, Others), Indication (COPD, Sleep Apnea, Asthma, Infectious Diseases, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global respiratory care devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global respiratory care devices market have been studied in detail.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1505

The global respiratory care devices market is anticipated to cross USD 37.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 9.0%. Growth in the demand for respiratory care devices is expected owing to increasing technological developments in the devices currently present in the market. Nowadays, respiratory control systems are utilizing automated apps to capture and interpret data from ventilators installed in healthcare facilities. The tools in the software application enable spontaneous tracking of patients by calculating criteria like procedure and clinical variability in ventilator therapy. Such advancements are likely to propel the demand for these devices in near future.

In terms of products, therapeutic devices accounted for majority of the market share and are likely to maintain lead position during the forecast period. Within the same segment, positive airway pressure devices dominated the market and is likely to do so by 2025.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/respiratory-care-devices-market

Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing market through the forecast period. In this region, rising prevalence of lung related disorders, pollution, and rapid industrialization has resulted in a spur in prevalence of chronic diseases. In India, a substantial number of patients often find asthma a burden and thus mask the illness. Some accept habit building inhalers and solid medications. Most people manage while they become symptomatic, when symptoms become severe, so as symptoms subside, they avoid. Given these obstacles, the acceptability of inhaler care for bronchial asthma is slowly rising through frequent and consistent patient awareness programmes. To change the current situation of asthma within the country, in February 2018, the Government of India declared that it plans to offer affordable health care to meet medical expenses for 100 million low-income households.

Recent outbreak of coronavirus across the globe is also anticipated to spur the sales of face masks in short time. High awareness levels, no availability of vaccine and pandemic situation has resulted in mental disturbance across the globe. Currently, there are over 200,000 diagnosed patients across the globe, and are further likely to increase in coming days. Improving recovery rates coupled with various national government emphasizing on implementing precautionary measures is likely to spur the demand for consumable sin coming years.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1505

Key vendors in the market include CareFusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Airsep Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Compumedics Ltd., Smiths Medical, Invacare, and many more. Key vendorsa re concentrating on mergers & acquisitions to scale up their presence in the market for instance, In March 2019, ResMed acquired HB Healthcare Safety, a key player involved in manufacturing and supply sleep and respiratory care devices for home-based sittings. Such initiatives are likely to aintain healthy competition within the market place.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT on purchasing the report? If yes, then get in touch with us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1505

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product

Chapter 6 Respiratory Care Devices Market by Indication

Chapter 7 Respiratory Care Devices Market by End User

Chapter 8 Respiratory Care Devices Market by Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.