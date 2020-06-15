Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda 15 June 2020

The Ministry of Health confirms nine (09) new COVID-19 cases from 2,677 samples tested on 14th June, 2020. Four (4) new cases were among 1,813 samples tested from Points of Entry while five (5) new cases were among 864 samples of alerts and contacts. Ail confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 705.

Additionally, thirty-seven (37) foreign truck drivers (32 Kenyans, 1 Tanzanians, 3 South Sudanese and 1 Eritrean) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

Four (04) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; Two (2) arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry while two (2) arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry. Five (05) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 2 contacts from Tororo who were under quarantine at the time of test, and 1 contact from Amuru, 1 from Kyotera and 1 from Entebbe Districts.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 299 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Saturday, 13th June, 2020, a Kenyan truck driver who was sleeping on his mat under his truck in Busia District was found dead. The Ministry of Health conducted investigations into his sudden death which revealed that he entered Uganda via Malaba Point of Entry on 31st May 2020 with a négative COVID-19 test. A sample was taken off his remains by the surveillance team for a re-test and found négative for COVID-19. The Ministry would like to reiterate that to-date Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.