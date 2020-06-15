Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
APO Group joins UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition for COVID-19 Response: Video message from APO Group Founder and chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/l6vUD0q8ECE

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, today announced it has joined the UNESCO Global Education Coalition for COVID-19 Response (www.bit.ly/2MVDtn1).

More information: https://apo-african-press-organization.africa-newsroom.com/press/apo-group-joins-unescos-global-education-coalition-for-covid19-response?lang=en

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


