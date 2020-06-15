Global Fast Fashion market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth Forecast to 2025

“Fast Fashion – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Overview

Fast fashion is a contemporary term used by fashion retailers for designs that move from catwalk quickly to capture current fashion trends. A second, critical definition adds that fast fashion is not only about quickly moving from runway to store to consumer, but also to the garbage. Fast fashion clothing collections are based on the most recent fashion trends presented at Fashion Week in both the spring and the autumn of every year. Fast fashion brands are not necessarily creating pieces to last a long time, with over 60 percent of the fabric used being synthetics. These synthetic fibers end up in land fills, with 85 percent of textile waste in the United States unable to decay. Emphasis is on optimizing certain aspects of the supply chain for these trends to be designed and manufactured quickly and inexpensively to allow the mainstream consumer to buy current clothing styles at a lower price. This philosophy of quick manufacturing at an affordable price is used in large retailers such as H&M, Zara, C&A, Peacocks, Primark, Xcel Brands, and Topshop. It particularly came to the fore during the vogue for “boho chic” in the mid-2000s. According to the UK Environmental Audit Committee’s report “Fixing Fashion,” fast fashion “involves increased numbers of new fashion collections every year, quick turnarounds and often lower prices. Reacting rapidly to offer new products to meet consumer demand is crucial to this business model.”

The global Fast Fashion market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fast Fashion volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fast Fashion market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zara

H&M

Uniqlo

Forever 21

Topshop

Gap

Pull & Bear

Bershka

River Island

rue21

Mango

Esprit

Primark

Miss Selfridge

Charlotte Russe

New Look

Cotton On

C&A

Bestseller

NewYorker

Mixxo

Regional Market

The regional segmentation of the Fast Fashion market is made on the grounds of the Fast Fashion market study at local and international markets. The regional segmentation of the Fast Fashion market is to provide a clear picture of the Fast Fashion market in various regions. global perspective, this report represents overall Fast Fashion market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fast Fashion in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fast Fashion manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation

The regional segmentation, product type segmentation, application-based segmentation, and company type segmentation are the four major types of segmentation majorly found in the Fast Fashion market report. The segmentation based on the application highlights the major applications of the products available in the Fast Fashion market and its products at various levels. The product type segmentation provides names and descriptions of the variety of products present in the Fast Fashion market. The regional segmentation of the Fast Fashion market provides information about industries present that is present in the various regions. The segmentation based on the regions is done after studying the local and the international market of the Fast Fashion market at various levels.

Segment by Type

Coat

Pants

Skirt

Other

Segment by Application

Men

Women

Children

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Fast Fashion

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Fast Fashion

5 Fast Fashion Regional Market Analysis

6 Fast Fashion Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

8 Fast Fashion Major Manufacturers Analysis

Continued……………………

