Global Ethical Food Market Opportunities And Strategies

Ethical Food Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethical food market is expected to decline from $651 billion in 2019 to $568 billion in 2020 at a rate of -12.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $684.8 billion in 2023 at a rate of 6.4%. The growing impact of food production on the environment and the growing demand for sustainable food is resulting in companies focus on sustainable production which in turn is expected to drive the demand for the ethical food market in the forecast period. However, the high cost of ethical food limits the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The ethical food market consists of sales of ethical food items and related services. Ethical or sustainable food refers to food produced using processes and systems that are non-polluting, economically efficient, conserve non-renewable natural resources and energy, safe for workers, consumers, and communities, and do not compromise on future generation needs. It uses a method of food production wherein the people (small farmers, producer co-operatives, large estates), the environment (environment sustainability), and animals (concerned with animal rights and welfare) are given considerable importance.

The global ethical food market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Organic And Natural; Fairtrade; Free Range Animal Welfare Friendly; Environmentally Responsible And Sustainably Produced; Others.

By Geography: The global ethical food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American ethical food market accounts for the largest share in the global ethical food market.

Trends In The Ethical Food Market

Sustainable packaging is a leading trend adopted by ethical food manufacturers and producers. Companies engaged in organic food production are increasing their focus on sustainable packaging in order to reduce the use of plastics and go environment friendly.

Ethical Food Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ethical food market overviews, analyzes and forecasts ethical food market size and growth for the global ethical food market, ethical food market share, ethical food market players, ethical food market size, ethical food market segments and geographies, ethical food market trends, ethical food market drivers and ethical food market restraints, ethical food market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The ethical food market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

