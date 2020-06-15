Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Report 2020-2026 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Avigilon

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Qognify

PureTech Systems

IntelliVision

VCA Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

