Biography chronicles the entrepreneurial spirit of a woman and how she built a business despite disappointments and setbacks

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penmac Staffing Services founder Patti Penny liked author Michael Pulley’s style of writing after reading his columns in the Springfield News-Leader and has asked him to write a book about her life experiences. After meeting with her and learning of her entrepreneurial success and “rags-to-riches” story, Pulley accepted the challenge of writing her biography.

In “A Vision Fulfilled: Patti Penny’s Journey” (published by Archway Publishing), Pulley captures much of Penny’s personal history. From her more-than-humble, small town beginnings, he chronicles her journey of determination and sheer spunk — always fraught with disappointments and setbacks — that eventually lands her at the top of a business venture she carved out for herself, forever giving back to a community she cherishes. He describes how her pre-business experiences shaped her, forming her into a caring, hardworking woman who is unafraid of taking chances and always treats people fairly.

The book realistically shows how working courageously can beat the odds and lead to success. Penny emerged from a broken home in a small town with no business experience or college education and proved herself so uniquely enterprising and creative to eventually establish her own business that now operates 32 offices in nine states. The business is now employee owned, allowing employees to share in her overriding success.

“A Vision Fulfilled: Patti Penny’s Journey” narrates a story about the struggles inherent in achieving the American dream, which has guided so many for so long. It is one woman’s story that has the power to inspire others and make them better people through courage and hard work. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-vision-fulfilled-michael-pulley/1136879125?ean=9781480886629.

About the Author

Michael Pulley earned a master's degree in literature from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He is published widely in literary journals and has written novels, a short story collection, a memoir and newspaper columns. He has been a high school teacher, college admissions counselor, paralegal, and college/university teacher. He lives in Springfield, Missouri.

