Middlesex Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A302404

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020 / 1951 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Road, Williamstown

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault,  Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Justin Brown

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

Victims

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault

AGE:  N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: Dale Spooner

AGE: 38

City, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On 06/13/2020 @ 1751 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising of an altercation between Justin Brown, Dale Spooner, and several of Brown’s family members. The report indicated Brown had discharged a firearm at Spooner and a juvenile during the altercation, no injuries were reported. The report indicated Spooner had left the residence . Troopers met with Spooner and several of Brown’s family members at a safe location. On 06/14/2020, Troopers located Brown at his residence in Williamstown, took Brown into custody, and executed a search warrant upon the residence. Brown was released on a citation and conditions of release due to exigent circumstances.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/20 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A     

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

