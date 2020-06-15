Middlesex Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302404

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#:229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020 / 1951 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Road, Williamstown

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Justin Brown

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

Victims

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: Dale Spooner

AGE: 38

City, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/13/2020 @ 1751 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising of an altercation between Justin Brown, Dale Spooner, and several of Brown’s family members. The report indicated Brown had discharged a firearm at Spooner and a juvenile during the altercation, no injuries were reported. The report indicated Spooner had left the residence . Troopers met with Spooner and several of Brown’s family members at a safe location. On 06/14/2020, Troopers located Brown at his residence in Williamstown, took Brown into custody, and executed a search warrant upon the residence. Brown was released on a citation and conditions of release due to exigent circumstances.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/20 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Respectfully,

