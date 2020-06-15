Middlesex Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault & Reckless Endangerment
CASE#:20A302404
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020 / 1951 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Road, Williamstown
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Justin Brown
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
Victims
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Assault
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: Dale Spooner
AGE: 38
City, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/13/2020 @ 1751 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising of an altercation between Justin Brown, Dale Spooner, and several of Brown’s family members. The report indicated Brown had discharged a firearm at Spooner and a juvenile during the altercation, no injuries were reported. The report indicated Spooner had left the residence . Troopers met with Spooner and several of Brown’s family members at a safe location. On 06/14/2020, Troopers located Brown at his residence in Williamstown, took Brown into custody, and executed a search warrant upon the residence. Brown was released on a citation and conditions of release due to exigent circumstances.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/20 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191