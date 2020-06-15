RM Leopad Sdn Bhd certified for ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System by ABAC Center of Excellence
By implementing principles and procedures of ISO 37001:2016 ABMS, RM Leopad has demonstrated the highest level of compliance in preventing and detecting bribery.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABAC Center of Excellence Sdn Bhd announced today that RM Leopad Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian-based group offering corrosion protection services for the energy industry, has successfully attained ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System certification.
RM Leopad is a property of Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC), established to advance the local oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) industry and transform Malaysia into a thriving regional hub for the sector. The Leopad group of companies provides services ranging from blasting & painting, insulation, passive fire protection, thermal spray application, refractory works, cathodic protection, and scaffolding works, as well as other specialised services for the industry.
ABAC Certification conducted a comprehensive examination of RM Leopad’s anti-bribery policies and procedures, as per the directives laid out in ISO 37001:2016 ABMS and the local regulatory requirements and has certified RM Leopad for complying with these requirements.
“RM Leopad Sdn Bhd is very proud to achieve this ISO 37001:2016 certification,” said D.K. Guru, CEO of RM Leopad. “By this we have demonstrated that we are strongly committed to the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all our activities. This is a testimony of RM Leopad’s quest to incorporate this into our work culture both locally and internationally.”
Zafar Anjum, Group CEO at ABAC Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd., announced the certification in a statement: “ABAC Certification is proud to certify RM Leopad for their commitment to ISO 37001’s anti-bribery and anti-corruption management standards.” Zafar said. “By implementing principles and procedures of ISO 37001:2016 ABMS, RM Leopad has demonstrated the highest level of compliance in preventing and detecting bribery.”
About ABAC® Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd.
Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption (ABAC®) Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd., powered by CRI Group, is an independent certification body established for Anti-Bribery Management System, providing ISO 37001 training and accredited certification. ABAC Certification is an accredited conformity assessment body in issuing ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems certification. ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System is an internationally accepted standard that specifies the procedures by which an organisation should implement in preventing bribery while detecting and reporting any bribery incident that occurs. The ABAC® Center of Excellence Sdn. Bhd. operates through its global network of certified ethics and compliance professionals, qualified auditors, financial and corporate investigators, certified fraud examiners, forensic analysts and accountants.
ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY
Since 1990, CRI Group (Corporate Research and Investigations Limited) has safeguarded businesses from fraud and corruption, providing insurance fraud investigations, employee background screening, investigative due diligence, third-party risk management, compliance, and other professional investigative research services.
