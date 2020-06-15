Smallzz Tha Razor's Latest Song Titled Juwonlo Featuring Bella Shmurda is A Hit and the Talk of the Town

Juwonlo by Smallzz Tha Razor which features Bella Shmurda was recently released and has been generally accepted as both artists gave a topnotch delivery.

Smallzz Tha Razor (STR), on June 12 2020, dished out a new song with the title Juwonlo. The Lagos State University and Morgan State University graduate of Sociology teamed up with the "Vision 2020" crooner, Bella Shmurda to give this amazing track. Smallzz Tha Razor is a household stage-name that has been "acronymed" STR and associated with Oluwatoyin Ogunmuyiwa of Nigeria descent.

Born in Fadeyi/Mushin area of Lagos, Smallzz Tha Razor could be believed to have gained much of his, if not all experiences and orientation from these parts of the most populous and popular Nigerian city; given that his punchlines, word-plays, and rap prowess has not shown otherwise. No wonder he calls himself "Educated Gangster". His track, Orita Fogo, that features Seriki and Williams Jay tells the story of the hustle and bustle, and the challenges of been raised in that part of the world. He is the founder of STR Nation. "Malo Cast E" by his label features Smallzz Tha Razor himself, Heyteen and Picazo

The self-acclaimed "Lyrical Punchbag" started music professionally in 2011. For STR, "music is a powerful tool that could trigger major social change." According to him, “music could always be entertaining but at the same time, should be quite educating and/or awakening. It could always bring human mind to a state of consciousness, if done right.” In 2019, about the time xenophobic killing of Nigerians was happening in South Africa, Smallzz Tha Razor released a track which he titled "Plus 234." The song addresses the ills and predicaments facing the Nigerian nation and Africa at large. The song is quite thought provoking and mind-blowing.

Currently living in Maryland USA where he is a PhD student of Social Work, STR has kept assuring that education will not steer him away from music; and that in fact he wants to be worldwide known as a music artist and an educationist.

In December 13 of 2019, he released his EP #BookOfSTR, a piece of work that has the likes of MohBad, Dhymn, Mo’Jay, and Terry Apala on it. Smallzz Tha Razor on Juwonlo, as expected, delivered well fabricated lyrics filled with punchlines and wordplays; Bella Shmurda of course did not disappoint. Juwonlo is a Yoruba word meaning "More Than Them". Juwonlo was produced and engineered by Taleen Beatz.

With various tracks and cyphers to his name, Smallzz Tha Razor have only proven to be exceedingly unique, that which has been seen on every track he has featured on.