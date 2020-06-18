Latin Billboard Award Winner Noelia Drops English Language Single "Broken" in the US

Latin Singing Sensation Noelia is back with a new romantic ballad, "Broken," in English. The song was composed and written by Noelia.

Noelia was named in People Magazine en Espanol as one of its 50 Most Beautiful People. She is considered one of the most important world sex symbols by magazines, such as Maxim and Playboy.

Noelia's talents go beyond music. As the founder and owner of Noelicious, she is a successful entrepreneur.

Puerto Rican Singer Noelia, who has been on top of the Latin market for decades with hit songs, "Candela" and "Tu," pivots her music to appeal to North America

I'm ready to show the world what I'm all about, and so excited to cross over into the US market.”
— Noelia, an international recording artist and founder of "Noelicious."
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After climbing to fame in the international music scene with a RIAA gold and platinum album in the United States, 10 Latin Billboard Top 40 hits and 5 Top 40 Billboard Dance/Club Play Songs, Noelia Lorenzo known as Noelia, drops an English language single, "Broken" in the US.

"My new single "Broken," is in English because I have many fans who are not bilingual and I want to connect with them on a more meaningful level," said Noelia who was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Miami, Florida. She has more than a 1 million followers on Instagram.

"During this pandemic, we need to feel closer together than ever and my single will touch more people since it is in English," said Noelia, an entrepreneur and considered one of the most important world sex symbols by magazines, such as Maxim and Playboy. The romantic ballad, "Broken," produced by Noelia for NVO Records and Raffles van Exel for Rafflelution, LLC, is available on Spotify, iTunes, and all other digital platforms.

"I composed and wrote a super emotional song," said Noelia who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and 8 million singles. "Broken is a about couple, in love, who have a complicated, painful argument and in the heat of the moment things are said that are regretted. When reality sets in, you realized that you are on the verge of losing your best friend, the love of your life, and you repent and fight for forgiveness."

#Noelia #NewSingle #Nuevosencillo #Powerballad #Broken #NoeliaBroken #NoeliaNew #Rafflelution #PuertoRico #Miami #Europe #Music #LatinMusic

Follow Noelia on Instagram @noeliaofficial and Twitter @Noeliasworld

"Broken" by Noelia - a romantic ballad composed and written by Noelia Lorenzo

