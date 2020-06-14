African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 June 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (233,732) deaths (6,253), and recoveries (106,909) by region:
Central (22,768 cases; 472 deaths; 8,164 recoveries): Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,929; 214; 4,906), Central African Republic (2,057; 7; 363), Chad (848; 72; 718), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,778; 107; 600), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77)
Eastern (26,274; 804; 9,359): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Djibouti (4,449; 41; 2,823), Eritrea (65; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,345; 57; 545), Kenya (3,594; 100; 1,221), Madagascar (1,272; 10; 367), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (541; 2; 332), Seychelles ( 11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,579; 87; 559), South Sudan (1,693; 27; 49), Sudan (7,007; 447; 2,556), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (696; 0; 240)
Northern (65,475; 2,587; 27,984): Algeria (10,810; 760; 7,420), Egypt (42,980; 1,484; 11,529), Libya (418; 8; 62), Mauritania (1,439; 74; 250), Morocco (8,732; 212; 7,725), Tunisia (1,096; 49; 998)
Southern (69,281; 1,455; 38,588): Angola (138; 6; 61), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (486; 3; 247), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (529; 5; 68), Mozambique (583; 3; 151), Namibia (32; 0; 17), South Africa (65,736; 1,423; 36,850), Zambia (1,357; 10; 1,114), Zimbabwe (356; 4; 54)
Western (49,934; 935; 22,814): Benin (412; 6; 222), Burkina Faso (894; 53; 799), Cape Verde (750; 6; 301), Cote d'Ivoire (4,848; 45; 2,387), Gambia (28; 1; 24), Ghana (11,422; 51; 4,156), Guinea (4,484; 25; 3,213), Guinea-Bissau (1,460; 15; 153), Liberia (446; 32; 214), Mali (1,776; 104; 1,058), Niger (980; 66; 881), Nigeria (15,682; 407; 5,101), Senegal (5,090; 60; 3,344), Sierra Leone (1,132; 51; 670), Togo (530; 13; 291)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).