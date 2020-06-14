Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Sudan: UNHCR in Sudan - COVID-19 Update

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Download logo

For refugees, COVID-19 has become an economic crisis on top of a public health crisis

In a race against time, UNHCR is supporting refugees and IDPs to protect themselves against COVID-19 infections.

The Agency also tries, with limited funding, to buffer the pandemic’s disastrous impact on their family economies.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3foP6yO

HIGHLIGHTS

Lack of income after collapse of informal sector devastated refugee households.

UNHCR handed out 2.2 million bars of soap to refugees, locals and IDPs to stop the spread.

UNHCR & IOM chair a new Task Force for COVID-19 IDP Camp Coordination

