Coronavirus: Rwanda Receives Personal Protective Equipment and Medical Equipment from Ruling Family of Dubai

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda Download logo

Rwanda has received over 300,000 pieces of personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical equipment from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid A1 Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and his wife H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Junta A1 Maktoum.

DP World and One&Only hotels in Rwanda assisted w ith the logistics of the delivery of these items from Dubai. “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the First Lady. Sheikha Hind, are determined to do their bit to support the people of Rwanda during this difficult time. They are very focused on extending their assistance and friendship to help others battling this aw ful pandemic," said H.E. Mohammed Al Shaihani. Executive Director and CEO of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and Chairman of the Board that manages One & Only hotels.

“We are grateful to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum for their generous support for Rwanda's COVID-19 response. This w ill boost our testing and treatment capacity." said Hon. Dr Daniel Ngamije. Rw anda's Minister of Health.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


