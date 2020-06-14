Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today 14 June 2020

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, retumees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Total laboratory test conducted 181,349 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 4,845 Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours 179 Total active cases 2,741 Patients in severe condition 30 Newly Recovered 50 Total Recovered 545 Total Deaths 57 Returned to their country 2 Total confrnned cases as of today 3,345

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email: - epliieoc@gmail.com.