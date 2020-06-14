Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today 14 June 2020
The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, retumees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.
|
Total laboratory test conducted
|
181,349
|
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
|
4,845
|
Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours
|
179
|
Total active cases
|
2,741
|
Patients in severe condition
|
30
|
Newly Recovered
|
50
|
Total Recovered
|
545
|
Total Deaths
|
57
|
Returned to their country
|
2
|
Total confrnned cases as of today
|
3,345
For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email: - epliieoc@gmail.com.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.