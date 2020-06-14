Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 June 2020 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (232,815) deaths (6,244), and recoveries (106,459) by region:
Central (22,714 cases; 471 deaths; 8,159 recoveries): Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,929; 214; 4,906), Central African Republic (2,057; 7; 363), Chad (848; 72; 718), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,724; 106; 595), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77)
Eastern (25,914; 802; 9,245): Comoros (176; 2; 114), Djibouti (4,449; 41; 2,823), Eritrea (65; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,166; 55; 495), Kenya (3,457; 100; 1,221), Madagascar (1,230; 10; 344), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (541; 2; 322), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,579; 87; 559), South Sudan (1,693; 27; 49), Sudan (7,007; 447; 2,556), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (694; 0; 199)
Northern (65,424; 2,585; 27,949): Algeria (10,810; 760; 7,420), Egypt (42,980; 1,484; 11,529), Libya (409; 6; 59), Mauritania (1,439; 74; 250), Morocco (8,692; 212; 7,696), Tunisia (1,094; 49; 995)
Southern (69,251; 1,454; 38,588): Angola (138; 6; 61), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (486; 3; 247), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (529; 5; 68), Mozambique (553; 2; 151), Namibia (32; 0; 17), South Africa (65,736; 1,423; 36,850), Zambia (1,357; 10; 1,114), Zimbabwe (356; 4; 54)
Western (49,512; 932; 22,518): Benin (412; 6; 222), Burkina Faso (894; 53; 799), Cape Verde (726; 6; 298), Côte d'Ivoire (4,848; 45; 2,387), Gambia (28; 1; 24), Ghana (11,118; 48; 3,979), Guinea (4,484; 25; 3,213), Guinea-Bissau (1,460; 15; 153), Liberia (446; 32; 214), Mali (1,776; 104; 1,058), Niger (980; 66; 881), Nigeria (15,682; 407; 5,101), Senegal (4,996; 60; 3,228), Sierra Leone (1,132; 51; 670), Togo (530; 13; 291)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).