Angolan president, Emir of Qatar address Covid-19 impact

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 14 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, Saturday discussed the relations between the two countries.,

This was confirmed by a press release from the Press Secretariat of the President of Republic, stressing that during a telephone conversation, the two statesmen also approached the impact of covid-19 on the world economy.

In the first half of September last year, Joao Lourenço paid a two-day official visit to Qatar, aimed at strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries' economies depends on oil. Asians are the world leaders in per capita income and have large deposits of natural gas, comprising more than five percent of the total reserves of planet Earth.