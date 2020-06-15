Chick-Fil-A and two other tenants lease retail space in Miami Manager’s South Florida shopping centers

Located next to IKEA in Sunrise, Gateway at Sawgrass near Fort Lauderdale attracts new tenants.

National and regional retailers move forward with plans to open retail stores in strategically located shopping centers west and north of Fort Lauderdale

We are excited to welcome these new businesses to our retail centers. These new tenants speak to the strength of our properties and their key location in fast growing communities in South Florida.” — Claudio Mekler

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Manager, a real estate investor that owns and operates retail centers in South Florida, is welcoming three tenants to two of its shopping centers. Chick-Fil-A, one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains, will anchor Miami Manager’s Shoppes of Coconut Creek, located at 4690 N State Road 7 in Coconut Creek. Salon 360 Suites - which offers beauty and wellness suites for rent - has signed a lease to open a new location at the same shopping center. Blufox Mobile, an Xfinity authorized retailer, will be leasing space at Miami Manager’s Gateway at Sawgrass, located at 101-197 NW 136th Ave. in Sunrise, west of Fort Lauderdale. The tenants who launched their expansion plans prior to the quarantine are moving forward with their new leases.

“We are excited to welcome these new businesses to our retail centers because they will not only create jobs, but also add value to the residents' shopping experience,” said Claudio Mekler, founder and CEO of Miami Manager. “These new tenants speak to the strength of our properties and their key location in fast growing communities in Broward County.”

Chick-Fil-A will occupy a 3,000-square-foot stand-alone building currently under construction and scheduled to open this summer. Salon 360 Suites -- which will bring various beauty retail suppliers to Coconut Creek, will occupy 6,000 square feet and is scheduled to open later this year. Both businesses will benefit from exposure to traffic passing through the intersection of Wiles Road and State Road 7, one of the busiest intersections in Coconut Creek.

“With two 6,000 square-foot units currently available, the family-oriented Village Shoppes at Coconut Creek plaza offers a great opportunity for a church, grocery store and additional restaurants,” said Property Manager Pascale Curtiss with Miami Manager.

Blufox Mobile will occupy 2,000 square feet and is expected to open in September 2020. The 40,000-square-foot shopping center is located directly in front of IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishings retailer. Some of Gateway’s tenants include Starbucks, Chipotle, Trek Bicycle, Pincho Factory Sunrise, YoNutz Donuts, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Ben & Johnny’s Barber Shop, among others. Gateway benefits from its easy access to main highways and visibility from nearby I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. It fronts NW 136th Ave., which is one of Broward’s main thoroughfares. The retail center consists of two parcels totaling 5.6 acres with three single-story retail buildings.

To learn more about leasing opportunities, please visit https://miamimanager.com or call 844-391-8383.

For media inquiries, contact Paola Iuspa-Abbott, president of Top of Mind Public Relations, at paola@topofmind-pr.com or 305.726.5848