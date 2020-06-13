CITY OF PALMDALE OFFICIAL MEDIA STATEMENT - Mr. Robert Fuller

Following the death of Mr. Robert Fuller, the City of Palmdale is officially supporting the call for an independent investigation and an independent autopsy.

PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the death of Mr. Robert Fuller, the City of Palmdale is officially supporting the call for an independent investigation and an independent autopsy of Mr. Fuller who was found dead on June 10, 2020 at Poncitlán Square in Palmdale.The City of Palmdale is joining the family and the community’s call for justice, and we do support a full investigation into his death. We will settle for nothing less than a thorough accounting of this matter.The City has already reached out to Mr. Fuller’s family, offering help and support, and will do everything possible to assist Mr. Fuller’s family during this difficult time as a complete vetting of his death is investigated.We join with our community and Robert Fuller’s family in mourning his tragic death.Media Contact: John Mlynar, City of Palmdale: jmlynar@cityofpalmdale.org