CREBACO Global gets into partnership with Coinstreet Partners, Hong Kong

COINSTREET PARTNERS & CREBACO GLOBAL INC. COLLABORATE TO PROVIDE RATINGS AND DUE DILIGENCE SOLUTION FOR DIGITAL ASSETS, SECURITY TOKENS AND DIGITIZED SECURITIES

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12 JUN COINSTREET PARTNERS AND CREBACO GLOBAL INC. COLLABORATE TO PROVIDE RATINGS AND DUE DILIGENCE SOLUTION FOR DIGITAL ASSETS, SECURITY TOKENS AND DIGITIZED SECURITIES

June 11, 2020 — Coinstreet Partners (“Coinstreet”), an award-winning AI-powered decentralized investment banking group and professional consulting firm for FinTech and digital assets, together with CREBACO Global Inc. (“CREBACO”), a leading research, intelligence, and rating company providing complete audit and regulatory guidance for digital asset exchanges, blockchains and token offerings, announced their new collaboration with the joint launch of new ratings and due diligence solution.

From the June series of the Global Online Investor Roadshow (“GOIR”), participating projects will be evaluated by the new ratings and due diligence solution, and have the results to be available to the GOIR investor community. GOIR is the next generation, institutional scale, online private placement platform for private equity, alternative investment, and digital asset opportunities. It is the biggest online investor roadshow of its kind with the broadest reach, spanning across thirty (30) countries and fifteen (15) languages. — www.goir.info

The ratings and due diligence solution will incorporate reliable research databases, due diligence, credit rating, audits and other tailor-made solutions such as intelligence, project feasibility, market research, etc., together with a unique assessment matrix designed for the industry requirements using 150+ parameters creating benchmarks for the new projects to comply with. It can facilitate investors to curate, assess and evaluate digital asset investment opportunities in much coordinated, organized and structural ways.

“It is a great collaboration and the need of the hour. Due diligence is a must-have in the blockchain and token offering industry as there is still a lot of regulatory uncertainty and lack of clarity. When we do the due diligence using our unique matrix designed for the emerging FinTech industry, we try to make the fast-growing FinTech industry using the Blockchain ecosystem more sustainable, standardized and regulated,” said Sidharth Sogani, CEO of CREBACO.

According to a survey from the World Economic Forum, around 10% of global GDP will be tokenized and stored on Blockchain and reaching total market capitalization of over $24-trillion dollar by 2027. The partnership between Coinstreet and CREBACO brings together strategic resources and practical market knowledge to provide world-class Institutional Independent Analytic, Rating and Evaluation services to facilitate a healthy environment for the growth of digital assets.

“The digital asset market is at its infancy, with many professional and institutional investors lacking insight or analytic tools to evaluate the potential and risk of investing in digital assets,” said Samson Lee, Founder and CEO of Coinstreet. “With the increasing number of tokenized asset and digitized security offerings arriving on the market, it is crucial to have a practical independent evaluation model and tool to compare and benchmark different offerings, and keep track of their future performance.”

Coinstreet serves clients with tokenization needs ranging from stablecoins, real estate, financial services, technology, biotech, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, hotel, hospitality, lifestyle, gaming, media and entertainment sectors. Significant growth in the number of high-quality STO projects and global expansion of investor communities is expected, as the adaptation of this new corporate finance model gains popularity globally.

About Coinstreet Partners

Founded in 2013, Coinstreet is an award-winning* AI-powered decentralized investment banking group and consultancy firm in FinTech and digital asset sectors, providing a business eco-system for the new era of the digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five key business segments: Digitized Security Consultancy, Digital Asset & Wealth Management, PR Media & Investor Relations, Asset Tokenization & Trading Platform, and Decentralized Finance & DLT Solutions. Coinstreet’s group consists of companies in both the financial and technology sectors.

* Winner of the “Asia Futurist Leadership Award” Practitioner High Flyer Award, organized by the “Association of Family Offices in Asia”.

* Winner of the “Security Tokens Realised Awards London 2020”, organized by the “Juliet Leadership Summit”.

For more information, please visit – https://coinstreet.partners/

About CREBACO Global inc

CREBACO Global Inc is a leading research, intelligence, and rating firm focused only on Blockchain and Crypto projects having a comprehensive research database of over 2500+ projects globally. CREBACO works with investors, governments, and regulators building better legal and regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects.

CREBACO has also successfully whistleblown and saved millions of dollars from getting into scams globally.

Media Contact: info@crebaco.org

www.crebaco .org

