Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 june 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (225,105) deaths (6,040), and recoveries (102,846) by region:
Central (22,627 cases; 466 deaths; 8,137 recoveries): Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,929; 214; 4,906), Central African Republic (2,057; 7; 363), Chad (848; 72; 711), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,637; 101; 580), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77)
Eastern (25,144; 763; 8,784): Comoros (163; 2; 97), Djibouti (4,441; 38; 2,730), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (2,915; 47; 451), Kenya (3,305; 96; 1,164), Madagascar (1,230; 10; 344), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (510; 2; 321), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,513; 85; 532), South Sudan (1,604; 19; 15), Sudan (6,879; 433; 2,416), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (686; 0; 161)
Northern (63,552; 2,514; 27,352): Algeria (10,698; 751; 7,322), Egypt (41,303; 1,422; 11,108), Libya (409; 6; 59), Mauritania (1,439; 74; 250), Morocco (8,610; 212; 7,618), Tunisia (1,093; 49; 995)
Southern (65,278; 1,383; 36,704): Angola (130; 5; 42), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (472**; 3; 246), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (481; 4; 65), Mozambique (509; 2; 145), Namibia (31; 0; 17), South Africa (61,927; 1,354; 35,008), Zambia (1,321; 10; 1,104), Zimbabwe (343; 4; 51)
Western (48,504; 914; 21,869): Benin (388; 5; 217), Burkina Faso (892; 53; 799), Cape Verde (697; 6; 298), Côte d'Ivoire (4,684; 45; 2,263), Gambia (28; 1; 22), Ghana (11,118; 48; 3,979), Guinea (4,426; 24; 3,106), Guinea-Bissau (1,460; 15; 153), Liberia (421; 32; 210), Mali (1,752; 101; 1,023), Niger (978; 65; 881), Nigeria (15,181; 399; 4,891), Senegal (4,851; 56; 3,100), Sierra Leone (1,103; 51; 648), Togo (525; 13; 279)
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 509 cases for Eswatini. Correct value now listed.