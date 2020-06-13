Ci Design Announces Opening of Raleigh Office
Architectural design firm providing the planning and architecture for North Hills,, Aura Chapel Hill and Center PointRALEIGH, NC, USA, June 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ci Design, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of our new regional office in Raleigh to complement our Baltimore and Boston offices. This is the first time Ci has expanded geographically in its history, and the opening of this new office will allow for continued and future growth. Ci President, John Larsen states “strategically this was the logical expansion region, since we have been working in Raleigh for 20 years and this new office will allow us to continue to provide unmatched client support.”
The firm’s principals began working in Raleigh back in 2000 with Kane Realty, providing the planning and architecture for the 52-acre redevelopment of North Hills Mall, today known as North Hills Main District. Ci continues working in the region to include the redevelopment of the JC Penney parcel at North Hills, Aura a multi-family mixed-use project in Chapel Hill with Trinsic Residential Group and Center Point a 725,000 SF mixed-use project in Wilmington with Swain & Associates.
ABOUT CI DESIGN, INC.
Ci is an international architectural design firm offering award-winning planning, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture and graphic design services over a diverse range of projects, spanning from mixed-use and residential complexes to the complexities of life sciences and technology facilities.
For more than 30 years, our principals have uniquely collaborated with clients globally to create distinctive and sustainable projects that serve and resonate with their intended audiences, create value for their owners, and tell the stories of their communities.
Our offices are in Baltimore, Maryland, Boston, Massachusetts and Raleigh, North Carolina, but our influence can be found around the world.
