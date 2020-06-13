New Documentary MONEY MACHINE Exposes New Details of Massive Police Corruption, Coverups around Las Vegas Mass Shooting
What Happened In Vegas — ‘Money Machine’ Unpacks The Sordid Aftermath Of The 2017 Mass Shooting”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned filmmaker Ramsey Denison returns with a searing portrait of Las Vegas corruption in mass shooting exposé set for North American release beginning July 3rd, including a never before seen interview with shooter Stephen Paddock’s brother.
In his first acclaimed feature WHAT HAPPENED IN VEGAS, director Ramsey Denison exposed violence, murder and corruption within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Denison's first documentary became a surprise hit that went to #1 on the iTunes documentary charts in June 2018 and in his new searing film MONEY MACHINE, he shines a light on the cover-up and police corruption around the Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people during a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort.
Featuring an exclusive interview with killer Stephen Paddock’s brother Eric, this riveting new documentary feature exposes information MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Police Department would prefer to keep secret.
MONEY MACHINE also features harrowing, never before seen footage of the Las Vegas shooting and it’s immediate aftermath, examines what really happened to the millions of dollars raised for victims through the #VegasStrong campaign, digs into layers of police corruption and collusion between the Las Vegas Police Department and casino owners, and offers answers to what drove mild mannered millionaire gambler Stephen Paddock to open fire on a crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, killing 58 concertgoers and injuring hundreds more.
MONEY MACHINE will be released July 3rd by the filmmaker via Joma Films' “Theatrical-At-Home” platform and select cinema screens across North America in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and PR.
On October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concertgoers from his hotel room at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. In a matter of minutes, Paddock killed 58 people and wounded more than 400. It was the largest mass shooting in the history of the United States. Yet, just a couple of years later, Vegas seemed to have forgotten about it completely. Needless to say, mass shootings are not good for business, and it didn’t take long for the Vegas money machine to get to work making this one disappear. In the aftermath of remarketing Las Vegas as a safe destination for tourists, many questionable practices were put into place—one of the most shocking being filing a lawsuit against the victims of this devastating tragedy. On top of that, despite the popular #VegasStrong movement and nationwide fundraising, there’s still a huge question of where all that money went. An enthralling documentary about the dark side of the Las Vegas economy, MONEY MACHINE exposes Sin City’s darkest secrets… including its culpability in this country’s deadliest shooting. - Courtesy Cleveland International Film Festival
