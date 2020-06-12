about NEWS RELEASE - Final Residents Return from Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center - Welcome Home

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs News Release

June 12, 2020

Yesterday, the Spokane Veterans Home welcomed our final two residents back from the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. The Veteran and Spouse were thrilled to return and were overcome with happiness and laughter as they got off the bus!

To our Spokane Veterans Home Veterans and Family Members, we are humbled and honored to serve you. Just a few months ago, we set out on this COVID-19 journey together. Sadly, not all who began the journey are with us today. We honor their memory, cherish the time we had with them, and grieve for their family and friends. For those who have weathered the storm, we thank you for your faith in us, for your smiles as you got off the bus to our cheering welcome home crews, and for knowing how much we missed you while you were on the road to recovery! Things will not be the same for a long time, but with your return, it feels like Home again!

To Dr. Fischer and the entire team at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Dr. Lutz and the Spokane Regional Health District, DOH and the Multicare team, we are grateful for your expertise, your willingness to do whatever it took to Serve Those Who Served, and the kindness you showed to each of the Spokane Veterans Home residents.

To the Spokane Community who donated meals and masks, sent cards and letters, and devoted their time and talents to ensure the Spokane Veterans Home residents and staff were honored and remembered, we say thank you!

To the staff at the Spokane Veterans Home, you are simply unstoppable. COVID-19 is unlike anything that has threatened all nursing homes in our lifetimes. You continue to rise to the occasion, to keep focus on the importance of things like screening-in, hand-washing, and social distancing, and to understand the essential role you play in keeping COVID-19 out of our Home. Thank you.

As Spokane County moves into different phases in the Governor’s Safe Start Plan, we will receive guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District on what re-opening looks like in our County. Please remember that in addition to the County guidance, the Spokane Veterans Home will also follow guidance from the Governor’s Office, Department of Social and Health Services, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

At this time, restrictions on visitors in Nursing Homes remain in place. It is still unclear when and how the restrictions will be lifted, but we do know that in order to protect the health and safety of residents and staff, it will be a slow and deliberate process. We know that the continued isolation has been hard on all of our residents. But with any challenge comes a way to overcome it! Family members have participated in over 300 virtual visits, and we recently began scheduling window visits with family members in a private area off the main dining room. (Window visits must be scheduled in advance!) These interactions are incredibly beneficial for residents and truly improve their emotional well-being. For families wishing to schedule a virtual or window visit, please contact Jeanette at 509-344-5788.

