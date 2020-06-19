Prominent West Hollywood Gym Owner, Tom Nelson, Weighs In On Los Angeles Gym's Opening

Tom Nelson Muscle Mechanics

"Being closed for over 12 weeks with no income has badly damaged many fitness companies, especially for those of us overlooked by EIDL and PPP loan programs”Tom

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County will move forward with allowing several categories of businesses to reopen on Friday, June 12. If certain guidelines can be met, the county will allow for the reopening of gyms, museums, zoos, day camps, entertainment industry productions, professional sporting events without audiences, and tourism. While that moves largely in concert with the state guidelines, it holds back on allowing bars or movie theaters, which will open elsewhere in California. Tom Nelson of Muscle Mechanics, reflects on how the pandemic has affected his popular West Hollywood gym and has also affected his trainers.

Stay-at-home orders were credited with dropping the “effective transmission rate” of COVID-19 considerably. At peak, one infected person was, on average, responsible for spreading the virus to three other people. By mid-May, that rate had dropped to less than one, in what was described as a “promising new milestone.” The announcement of reopening comes just in time for many gym owners around California. While the openings have now brought some much-needed financial assistance to private facilities, Tom still acknowledges that the lack of structure and assistance provided during the stay at home order has left repercussions. Tom states, “Being closed for over 12 weeks with no income has badly damaged many fitness companies, especially for those of us overlooked by the EIDL and PPP loan programs”.

The week of the announcement left many gym owners to start proper preparations for this new way of exercising by following safety guidelines. “Muscle Mechanics opened a few days in advance of the announcement in order to train its employees on proper safety and sanitation protocols. The guidelines laid out are very clear and do not limit gyms’ ability to operate profitably.” With a facility as big as Muscle Gym, training had to be performed thoroughly in order to ensure the safety of clients. “Muscle Mechanics is 9,000 sq.ft. and has an additional 2,500 sq.ft. outdoor patio. We are the biggest and least expensive private training facility in Los Angeles.”

The announcement comes with a new chapter of optimism, but still falls very short from the normal day-to-day facilities were accustomed to. Tom states, “Part of reopening included a rate decrease for trainers at the facility making our already low rates even lower!” It is plain to see that this new modern way of life has consequences not just for gym clients, but also for the hard-working trainers. “Muscle Mechanics was built by a trainer for trainers!”

Tom Nelson

Tom Nelson is West Hollywood’s Top Trainer and owner of Muscle Mechanics, which is a gym that is completely private, fully stocked with commercial quality exercise equipment.

Tom has been a fitness enthusiast his entire life but decided to make it his career 15 years ago. In that time, Tom scored the highest in the history of the ISSA certification board, built the largest Private Training Facility in Los Angeles, and have been named West Hollywood’s Top Trainer by his peers in the fitness industry. He has also had an outstanding record as a bodybuilding and figure trainer that is unequalled in the industry – 5 first place wins for men in bodybuilding and 16 first place wins for women in figure contests.

As opposed to simply being a Fitness Trainer, Tom considers himself to be a Fitness Teacher. In all his years as a Fitness Teacher and Nutrition Specialist, Tom has learned that the more someone understands about what they are trying to accomplish, the more successful they will be at it. So, instead of simply telling you what to do in each session, Tom teaches you how to exercise properly, which means you learn the most effective, efficient and safest ways to exercise.

In addition, he will teach you “everything” you need to know about nutrition and how to apply that knowledge to your life. Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists in the Los Angeles area, and has developed a system (patent pending) that simplifies nutrition so anyone can understand it. You will know exactly what to eat, and when, in order to accomplish any goal you set for yourself. You will also understand how to effectively “cheat” on your nutrition plan with absolutely no guilt.

Tom is one of the most sought-after Nutrition Specialists and Trainers in the Los Angeles area. His goal is to reach as many people as he can to spread his message of fitness and nutrition. “While my achievements are very public and well documented, it is my lesser-known accomplishments that are the most rewarding: helping many people lose over 100 pounds; providing nutritional guidance that can reverse illness and disease; improving quality of life for seniors; sponsoring Olympic and Paralympic Athletes; and, of course, the volunteer work that I do,” states Tom Nelson. “These are the things that make my job and life interesting, challenging, fun and rewarding!”