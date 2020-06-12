Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 12, 2020

Rusty’s Seafood Market of Lorida, Florida, is recalling all five of its Captain Rusty’s Seafood Dips due to the presence of undeclared allergens. People who have allergies to fish (mahi, salmon, whiting, pollock, threadfin bream), crustacean shellfish (crab, lobster, shrimp), wheat, eggs, soy or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Captain Rusty’s Seafood Dips were distributed in South Florida, Sarasota, FL., Tampa, FL. and Lorida, FL. through distributors and retail markets. The product comes in a 7-ounce, clear plastic container, 16-ounce clear plastic container and 6 lb white plastic buckets. The lot code is located on the bottom of the container and the expiration date is located on the top label.

The following products with lot codes (in bold) and expiration dates are being recalled:

Captain Rusty’s Smoked Salmon Dip 2015-6/16/20, 2023-6/23/20.

Captain Rusty’s Smoked Mahi Dip 1999-6/1/20, 2002-6/6/20, 2009-6/13/20, 2010-6/14/20, 2011-6/16/20, 2017-6/17/20, 2019-6/21/20

Captain Rusty’s Lobster Dip 1992-5/30/20, 1998-6/1/20, 2000-6/6/20, 2005-6/7/20, 2014-6/16/20

Captain Rusty’s Cajun Crab and Lobster Dip 1994-5/30/20, 1996-6/1/20, 2004-6/7/20, 2006-6/11/20, 2008-6/11/20, 2013-6/16/20, 2018-6/17/20, 2021-6/23/20

Captain Rusty’s Blue Crab Dip 1993-5/30/20, 1997-6/1/20, 2001-6/6/20, 2003-6/7/20, 2007-6/11/20, 2012-6/16/20, 2020-6/21/20, 2022-6/23/20

There have been no confirmed illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) determined, during routine inspection, that the product containing allergens was distributed in packaging that did not identify the presence of fish (mahi, salmon, whiting, pollock, threadfin bream), crustacean shellfish (crab, lobster, shrimp), wheat, eggs, soy or milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a breakdown in the company’s labeling process.

Customers can return any product for a complete refund, please contact Captain Rusty Seafood @ 813-244-2799, Monday through Friday from 12:00PM - 6:00PM EST.