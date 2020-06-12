Message from the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/fPDsjRPu7ks
The Directorate of Information and Communication of the African Union Commission (AUC/DIC), would like to share with you the Message from the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, on the Operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA):
AU Web Site @ https://au.int/en/videos/20200518/message-secretary-general-afcfta-secretariat-operationalisation-african-continental
YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPDsjRPu7ks