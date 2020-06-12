Route 2010 Lovedale Road Lane Restriction Continues Next Week in Elizabeth Township and Lincoln Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 2010 (Lovedale Road) in Elizabeth Township and Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County, will continue next week, Monday through Friday, June 15-19 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will continue on Lovedale Road at the intersection of Liberty Way from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, June 19. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting Inc. will continue abutment repair work and debris removal on the bridge at the intersection.

