I-579 Veterans Bridge Washing Continues Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on the I-579 Veterans Bridge and associated ramps in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will continue Monday, June 15 weather permitting.

Bridge washing operations requiring lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays in the following locations:

Veterans Bridge over the Allegheny River – Monday, June 15 through Monday, June 29

I-579 ramps to and from the Veterans Bridge and I-279 (Parkway North) over Route 28, I-279, Norfolk Southern rail road tracks, and various Pittsburgh streets – Monday, June 15 through Thursday, June 18

The ramp from southbound Route 28 to southbound I-579 Veterans Bridge over Madison Avenue and Norfolk Southern rail road tracks – Tuesday, June 16 through Thursday, June 25

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

