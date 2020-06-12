Butler Street Curb and Sidewalk Repairs Begin Monday in Etna

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing curb and sidewalk repairs on Butler Street (Route 1001/4019) in Etna Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 15 weather permitting.

Sidewalk and curb repairs will occur on Butler Street between Elm Street and High Street beginning Monday. Work will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-December. Work requiring single-lane restrictions will occur at the following intersections:

Crews from Costa Contracting, Inc. will conduct the work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Andrea Young at 724-265-4388 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #