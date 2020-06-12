Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties

06/12/2020

King of Prussia PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on several state highways in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work schedule is:

Bucks County

Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, right lane closures are scheduled on Route 263 (Old York Road) between Valley Road and Sugar Bottom Road in Warwick Township; and

Friday, June 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) between the Bethlehem Pike and Route 113 (Main Street) interchanges in Hilltown Township.

Delaware County

Wednesday, June 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions with flagging are scheduled on Route 320 (Chester Road) between Rutgers Avenue and College Avenue in Swarthmore Borough.

Philadelphia

Tuesday, June 16, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, right lane closures are scheduled on Penrose Avenue between 26th Street and Island Avenue;

Wednesday, June 17, and Thursday, June 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, left lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-76 West/Route 291 and Route 611 (Broad Street) interchanges;

Thursday, June 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on 33rd Street between West Oxford Street and Girard Avenue;

Friday, June 19, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, left lane rolling closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 off-ramp to the Philadelphia International Airport interchange;

Friday, June 19, from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, right and left lane rolling closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Philadelphia International Airport/Route 291 and Route 420 interchanges; and

Friday, June 19, from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, right and left lane rolling closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Philadelphia International Airport and I-76/Route 291 interchanges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #