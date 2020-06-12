TSQ ALERT, ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Townsquare Media, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – TSQ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) resulting from allegations that Townsquare may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 9, 2020, Townsquare disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the Company's management “determined that a material impairment charge to the Company's indefinite-lived intangible assets was required due to an error in the projected cash flows that were utilized in the Company's valuation model” and further that “a material impairment charge to the Company's goodwill was required due to a change in the Company's reporting segments.” Townsquare Media disclosed it “expects that the impairment charge will be approximately $39.4 million on our FCC licenses and approximately $69.0 million on our goodwill.” The Company also announced that certain financial statements for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated.

On this news, Townsquare’s stock price fell $1.20 per share, or 18%, to close at $5.28 per share on June 9, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Townsquare shareholders. If you purchased securities of Townsquare please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1874.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

