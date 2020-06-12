MEP Bulletin June 12, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Welcome to the first posting of the Nebraska Migrant Education Program(MEP) Bulletin. The Migrant Bulletin is a mass email system utilized through the Nebraska Department of Education accessed by subscription to provide MEP staff information related to the program. The Bulletin will be sent on a weekly basis to provide you with general information related to the MEP. To receive messages through the MEP Bulletin, subscribe using this link. The link is also located on the homepage of the MEP website . If your project has MEP related information that you would like to be distributed through the MEP Bulletin, please email me at sue.henry@nebraska.gov and provide pertinent details, links (if any), and target audience for your posting.

Human Trafficking: On-line Safety A national webinar hosted by the US Department of Education Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:00 – 3:15 CT Register for the meeting

Engaging Migrant Preschoolers in STEM Presented by the Preschool Initiative Thursday June 18th, 2020 12:30 p.m. CT Join Meeting

Article of Interest – Hispanics & STEM: Hispanics are underrepresented in STEM Today but Gen Z’s interest can change the future