Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,152 in the last 365 days.

MEP Bulletin June 12, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Welcome to the first posting of the Nebraska Migrant Education Program(MEP) Bulletin.  The Migrant Bulletin is a mass email system utilized through the Nebraska Department of Education accessed by subscription to provide MEP staff information related to the program. The Bulletin will be sent on a weekly basis to provide you with general information related to the MEP.  To receive messages through the MEP Bulletin, subscribe using this link.  The link is also located on the homepage of the MEP website .  If your project has MEP related information that you would like to be distributed through the MEP Bulletin, please email me at sue.henry@nebraska.gov and provide pertinent details, links (if any), and target audience for your posting.

Human Trafficking:  On-line Safety A national webinar hosted by the US Department of Education Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2:00 – 3:15 CT Register for the meeting

Engaging Migrant Preschoolers in STEM Presented by the Preschool Initiative Thursday June 18th, 2020 12:30 p.m. CT Join Meeting

Article of Interest – Hispanics & STEM:  Hispanics are underrepresented in STEM Today but Gen Z’s interest can change the future

You just read:

MEP Bulletin June 12, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.