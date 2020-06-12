New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Wednesday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m.
For Immediate Release: June 12, 2020 Contact: 518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS
Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, via Web Ex. The public is welcome to participate.
|WHO:
|New York State Committee on Open Government
|WHAT:
|Meeting of the Committee
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
This meeting will be streamed live at https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m8decbb190cb24b3509461b00b49ebc6c – password - guBd3Cx4Ub2
###