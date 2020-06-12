For Immediate Release:

New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Wednesday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will hold a meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 , via Web Ex. The public is welcome to participate.

WHO: New York State Committee on Open Government WHAT: Meeting of the Committee WHEN: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

This meeting will be streamed live at https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m8decbb190cb24b3509461b00b49ebc6c – password - guBd3Cx4Ub2

